Ferrari World Abu Dhabi achieves Guinness World Record for fastest rollercoaster launch

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has recorded a new Guinness World Records achievement, with its Formula Rossa rollercoaster receiving the title of highest speed achieved by a rollercoaster launch in the world, as the ride accelerates from a standstill to 240 kilometres per hour in just 4.9 seconds through a single, ultra-powerful launch, setting advanced engineering standards in rollercoaster design and reinforcing its status as one of the most thrilling experiences in the history of theme parks worldwide.

Since its launch, Formula Rossa has been associated with the concept of absolute speed, having been designed to embody the decisive launch moment in Formula 1 races, reflecting Ferrari’s legacy built on advanced engineering, precision, and high performance. Within mere seconds, riders experience direct acceleration and powerful thrust that simulate the world of motorsport, clearly embodying the spirit of Formula 1 through speed and innovation.

This record achievement confirms the distinguished status of Formula Rossa as one of the leading rollercoasters globally, drawing on Ferrari’s rich racing heritage and continuing to push the boundaries of innovation in theme park experiences, thereby strengthening the position of Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi among the world’s leading theme parks.