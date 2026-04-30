Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre to participate in Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) is set to participate in the 31st Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair, organised by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, from 1st to 10th May 2026, featuring 891 exhibitors from 61 countries.

The centre is joining this year’s edition of the fair, which will be welcoming France as its Guest of Honour, as part of its strategic vision to support the Arabic language and reinforce the UAE’s presence at major international cultural forums.

During its participation, the ALC will showcase 525 titles, including 50 new releases, while engaging with leading intellectuals, and encouraging prominent publishers and authors to participate in the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2026.

“We are proud to be participating in the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair,” said Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC. “This publishing and cultural prestigious event has successfully established itself as a prominent platform for the exchange of ideas and insights among writers, thinkers, researchers, intellectuals, and publishing professionals from around the world, as well as a showcase for human creativity across various cultural fields.”

He added that this year’s edition is particularly significant, taking place following UNESCO’s selection of Rabat to be World Book Capital 2026. “This has prompted us to intensify our presence at the fair and launch cultural activities to accompany and support our participation. We have also reaffirmed our commitment to addressing intellectual issues related to cultural development, while also exploring opportunities to strengthen the cooperation frameworks that bring us together with various Moroccan cultural institutions.”

The ALC has prepared a comprehensive cultural programme for its participation in the fair, reflecting its role in supporting the Arabic language, as well as the publishing, translation, and creative industries.

In addition to participating in panel discussions, workshops, and meetings to exchange ideas and expertise, the centre is set to organise a seminar titled ‘Cultural Development’ and a conference on ‘Cultural Development and the Creative Industries’.

It will also host a book signing session featuring Dr Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), accompanied by discussions of his books "Wisdom: Perspectives and Models in Development and Institution Building" and "The Artificial Womb: A World Beyond Human Reproduction".

The centre is also set to sign a cooperation agreement with the Directorate of Books, Libraries, and Archives at the Moroccan Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication.

Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will commit to organising joint cultural events in Abu Dhabi and Rabat, promoting ALC projects and publications in Morocco, and exchanging expertise between the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair and the Rabat International Book and Publishing Fair. It also provides for exploring joint publishing opportunities and leveraging the centre’s various initiatives to drive digital transformation.

With a packed agenda of meetings and discussions with Moroccan officials, cultural, diplomatic, and media institutions, the ALC’s participation in the fair strengthens the presence of the Arabic language and bolsters cultural cooperation between the two countries, at a time when Morocco is celebrating UNESCO’s designation of Rabat as World Book Capital.