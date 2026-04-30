NMDC Group named 'Enablement Partner' at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Make it in the Emirates, the UAE’s national platform for industrial growth and transformation, has announced NMDC Group, a global leader in engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and marine dredging, as the Enablement Partner for its fifth edition, taking place from 4th to 7th May 2026, at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Organised by ADNEC Group, a Modon company, and hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MOIAT), in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, ADNOC, and L’IMAD Holding Company, Make it in the Emirates 2026 will play a key role in advancing the UAE’s vision for industrial development, resilience, and economic diversification.

As part of its sponsorship and participation in the 2026 edition, NMDC Group will highlight its role in advancing the UAE’s industrial ecosystem through the delivery of complex, national-scale onshore and offshore projects across the energy, environment, seaborne trade, urban development and tourism industries.

Visitors to the group’s stand will gain insight into current and upcoming projects, supply chain and partnership opportunities, and NMDC’s contribution to the National In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

With more than 50 years of experience across the full EPC value chain, NMDC Group continues to support job creation and the development of local talent, strengthening the UAE’s manufacturing capabilities and long-term economic growth, supported by ongoing investments in world-class technology and sustainable practices.

Make it in the Emirates 2026 will be the largest and most expansive edition in the event’s history, covering over 88,000 square metres, a 30 percent increase from the previous edition, and prioritising 12 strategic industrial sectors ranging from agricultural technology and pharmaceuticals to advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence (AI).