Menassah Distribution boosts UAE publishers’ presence at Canadian Arabic Book Fair

SHARJAH, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Menassah Distribution Company has concluded its first-ever participation in the Canadian Arabic Book Fair 2026, held in Mississauga, with participation from more than 14 countries worldwide.

The participation forms part of a strategic approach that reinforces the company’s role as a bridge connecting Emirati creativity with readers around the world, while accelerating the reach of local publications into new and diverse cultural markets.

Through this participation, the company presented 259 titles, totalling 1,315 books, in collaboration with 45 publishers. This contribution has strengthened the presence of Emirati publications within the Arab cultural community in Canada, while opening new channels of engagement with a diverse audience of readers and those interested in Arabic-language knowledge production.

In a session held during the fair, Rashid Al Kous, General Manager of Menassah Distribution Company, delivered an introductory session highlighting the company’s integrated vision and its pivotal role in fostering a love of reading among younger generations and embedding it as a daily habit.

He emphasised the importance of developing innovative distribution systems that keep pace with evolving reader behaviours.

Al Kous also shed light on the company’s services and operational mechanisms, introducing international audiences to its role in empowering publishers and expanding the global reach of Arabic content into new markets.

Al Kous noted that participation in the Canadian fair represents an important step in the international journey of Emirati books, reflecting the advancement of the UAE’s publishing sector and its ability to access diverse cultural markets. He stressed the importance of distribution as a fundamental component in completing the book industry’s value chain and creating new opportunities for cultural exchange.