Ducab to showcase future-focused industrial strategy at Make it in the Emirates 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ducab - a leading UAE-based provider of energy solutions will preview how upcoming advancements in the UAE’s industrial capabilities will contribute to the nation's economic diversification and innovation-led growth, during its participation in Make it in the Emirates (MIITE).

Presenting at MIITE, Ducab is already one of the leading UAE exporters of innovation and sustainable energy solutions. Exports account for 60 percent of Ducab's current production, emphasizing the sizeable influence of its Made-in-the-UAE solutions on the international stage.

The company’s emphasis on local sourcing, design, production, and talent development has earned Ducab an exceptional 96.58 percent In-Country Value (ICV) score. Approximately 40 percent of its industrial raw materials are being procured from within the UAE, strengthening local supply chains and contributing to a resilient national economy in line with strategies like Operation 300bn.

By investing in local research and developments and developing innovative products such as the Middle East’s first HV Fiber Optic Cables and marking a regional first successful test of their extra high voltage cables with Brugg Cables, Ducab intends to continue delivering smarter, more efficient, and sustainable power solutions for sectors ranging from energy and mobility to data and heavy industry.

Such efforts include cultivating strategic partnerships with authorities such as the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), engineering future-ready solutions designed to strengthen the backbone of the UAE's national growth while facilitating the country’s broader energy transition and sustainability agenda.

Gert Hoefman, interim Group CEO of Ducab, said, “Make it in the Emirates is a testimony of our nation's industrial ambition, and Ducab is proud to stand alongside other leaders in shaping the future of industry in the UAE and globally. Our commitment goes beyond manufacturing; it is about building a resilient, sustainable ecosystem underpinned by local talent and the optimization of national resources. We firmly believe that investing in our local economy is a powerful way to drive long-term innovation and deliver exceptional value to our partners and customers worldwide.”