Sharjah Holding board reviews progress, approves 2025 results

SHARJAH, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Board of Directors of Sharjah Holding recently convened to review the company’s latest business developments and future plans.

During the meeting, members discussed updates for 2026, reviewed and approved the audited financial statements for the fiscal year ending in 2025, and endorsed the distribution of dividends to shareholders.

The meeting was chaired by Waleed Al Sayegh, Chairman of the Board, in the presence of Sherif Ragab, Acting Vice Chairman, and board members.

Al Sayegh commended the Board and executive team for their efforts throughout 2025, particularly in maintaining Al Zahia residential project in a manner that enhances quality of life, respects human values, and fosters a distinctive family-oriented environment.

He affirmed that the company continues to operate under a strategic vision focused on developing integrated projects that strengthen the emirate’s competitiveness.

Al Sayegh added that the coming phase will place greater emphasis on innovation in residential and commercial community development to meet the aspirations of both residents and investors.

Walid Al Hashimi, Chief Executive Officer of Sharjah Holding, said, “We are committed to delivering high-quality projects that keep pace with the demands of urban growth and reinforce Sharjah’s position as a preferred destination for living and working. This is achieved through the development of integrated environments centred on quality and sustainability, while applying best practices aligned with the highest international standards, supporting the realisation of the company’s vision and development goals.”

The Board reviewed key achievements and projects delivered in the past period, which have supported its strategic vision and strengthened its market presence. These efforts have also contributed to enhancing living standards, improving the quality of life, and promoting the well-being of residents.

The meeting also included discussions on several initiatives and future plans aimed at improving operational efficiency and expanding investments to ensure sustainable growth and added value for shareholders.