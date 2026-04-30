MoHRE organises 18 celebratory events across 40 locations to mark International Workers’ Day

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has unveiled a programme of events to celebrate workers on International Workers' Day, which is observed on 1st May, in collaboration with government entities and the private sector.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to bringing joy to workers, engaging them in all cheerful occasions, and highlighting the pivotal role they play in the UAE’s development.

Organised under the theme ‘One Family, One Nation’, the programme includes 18 celebratory initiatives and activities taking place across 40 locations nationwide, reflecting the Ministry’s priorities and plans for bringing joy to workers, enhancing their participation in the community, and highlighting the level of appreciation and respect they enjoy in the country. It also showcases the level of attention given to ensuring their occupational health and safety, as well as the models used to enhance their awareness.

These efforts are aimed at advancing the already pioneering work environment, reinforcing workers’ standing, spearheading a comprehensive social protection umbrella, and driving forward the UAE’s humanitarian journey in every field, including the labour market, in addition to elevating the level of partnerships among all entities and enhancing awareness among them.

The agenda includes a cricket tournament, organised in coordination between MoHRE, Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, and Abu Dhabi Sports Council, with workers participating in teams. The competition will be accompanied by raffles for valuable prizes and a ceremony to honour the tournament winners.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation is collaborating with the Dubai Sports Council to organise a Workers’ Race in the Meydan area of Dubai.

The celebratory activities include honouring workers, visiting them at their workplaces, and distributing gifts, including workers in shopping centres across the country in collaboration with Majid Al Futtaim Group.

In collaboration with strategic partners, a team from the Ministry is scheduled to conduct field visits to labour accommodations in more than 10 locations across the UAE, in an effort to express appreciation for the workers’ efforts, check on their well-being, and distribute gifts to them.

Meanwhile, the ‘Welcome to the UAE’ event includes distributing gifts to workers arriving in the country at Dubai International Airport, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai.

The Ministry also constantly holds virtual workshops on health and safety in coordination with Emirates Health Services, along with other celebratory activities.

Last year, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, in collaboration with its partners across the federal and local government entities as well as the private sector, organised a series of celebratory events and activities for national and festive occasions across the UAE, which saw the participation of more than one million workers.