Nahyan bin Mubarak attends 'With Them in Blue' event, affirms UAE commitment to empowering People of Determination, social inclusion

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues steadily to consolidate a comprehensive national approach based on empowering People of Determination and enhancing their full integration into society.

He made this statement during his attendance at the "With Them in Blue" event, organised by the Future Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi, in conjunction with Autism Spectrum Disorder Awareness Month, at Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of officials and specialists in the fields of special education and rehabilitation, as well as parents and representatives of community institutions.

This event represents a practical embodiment of the UAE’s approach that places the individual at the core of its priorities, strengthening the position of People of Determination as active partners in the development process, within an integrated national vision based on the principles of justice, equality, and equal opportunities, and working to provide a supportive and motivating environment that enables all to realise their full potential.

The "With Them in Blue" initiative reflects this national direction through its role in raising community awareness of Autism Spectrum Disorder, promoting a culture of acceptance, and removing social barriers, thereby opening the way for individuals with autism to actively participate in various aspects of life.

It also contributes to supporting families and empowering them to address this condition with awareness and confidence, which positively reflects on the quality of life of children and helps them develop their skills and achieve their full potential.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak said in his opening remarks, "I am extremely pleased to be with you today at this important community event, where this distinguished gathering comes together around a noble objective of supporting our sons and daughters with Autism Spectrum Disorder, enhancing community awareness of their issues, and enabling them to participate fully and effectively in all aspects of life."

He added that this occasion, with its profound human messages, clearly embodies the commitment of UAE society to the values of compassion, solidarity, and cohesion, and reflects an advanced awareness that building a strong and cohesive society begins with caring for every individual within it and providing equal opportunities that enable them to realise their full potential.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak affirmed that the UAE, thanks to the wise vision of its prudent leadership, places the individual at the centre of development and as its ultimate goal, and that true investment lies in building the individual, empowering them, enhancing their capabilities, safeguarding their dignity, and providing an environment that enables creativity and contribution.

He added that caring for individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and working to integrate them into society represents a direct translation of the approach of the President of the UAE in building a cohesive society based on justice, equality, and equal opportunities, and affirms the state’s keenness to ensure that all its members are partners in the development journey.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak noted that Autism Spectrum Disorder, with its characteristics and challenges, calls for enhancing a deep understanding of its nature and dealing with it through knowledge and awareness, away from misconceptions or preconceived judgments, affirming that awareness initiatives such as this event represent an urgent necessity that contributes to spreading accurate knowledge, supporting families, and opening new horizons for our children to achieve success and excellence.

He said that the "With Them in Blue" initiative represents a pioneering model of responsible community work, as it contributes to highlighting the abilities and creativity of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and affirms that difference is not an obstacle but may be a source of strength and distinction when proper support and care are available.

It also reflects the vital role played by specialised institutions such as the Future Rehabilitation Centre in providing high-quality, integrated services based on the best global practices, contributing to developing children’s skills, enhancing their independence, and enabling their positive and effective integration into society.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak added that he greatly appreciates the efforts made by those working in this field, including specialists, teachers, and parents, for the noble humanitarian work they carry out, which requires patience, sincerity, and dedication. He affirmed that achieving true integration requires concerted efforts among various sectors, including education, health, media, and civil society, in addition to the pivotal role of the family as the primary caregiver and main supporter of these children.

He pointed out that the UAE, as it moves confidently towards the future, continues to consolidate its civilisational model of tolerance and coexistence, affirming its commitment to enhancing human dignity, respecting diversity, and empowering all members of society without discrimination, stressing that societies that embrace all their members and provide them with opportunities for growth and development are the most capable of achieving stability and prosperity.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak renewed his thanks and appreciation to all those responsible for organising this event and to everyone who contributed to its success, and expressed his gratitude to the families of our sons and daughters with Autism Spectrum Disorder, praying to Almighty God to grant success to all in what is good, and to protect the UAE, its wise leadership, and its generous people, and to perpetuate upon it the blessings of security, stability, and prosperity.

This initiative coincides with the month of April, which is globally recognised as Autism Awareness Month, an international occasion concerned with increasing societal understanding of the nature of this disorder, promoting acceptance of individuals on the spectrum, and moving from the traditional concept of awareness to a deeper concept based on acceptance and full integration into society.

The second of April each year marks World Autism Awareness Day, a day adopted by the United Nations since 2007, reflecting the commitment of the international community to supporting the rights of individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and enhancing their effective participation in various aspects of life.

During this month, awareness campaigns, community initiatives, and educational and cultural programmes are organised around the world, targeting various segments of society, including families, teachers, and decision-makers, with the aim of correcting misconceptions, highlighting the challenges faced by individuals on the spectrum, as well as showcasing their abilities and talents.

The month also witnesses the launch of global initiatives such as lighting landmarks in blue, which has become a symbol of autism, within the framework of the Light It Up Blue campaign, in addition to organising workshops, conferences, and interactive events that call for supporting the rights of individuals with autism and enhancing their integration in education, the labour market, and social life.

The event witnessed notable attendance and wide engagement from various groups, and included an art exhibition showcasing distinguished creative works by the Centre’s students and individuals with characteristics associated with the autism spectrum, reflecting their artistic abilities and latent talents, and demonstrating the achievements these children can realise when a supportive environment is provided.

The event also included a series of specialised lectures delivered by the Centre’s specialists, addressing the latest scientific and educational methods in dealing with Autism Spectrum Disorder, in addition to presenting practical experiences highlighting the importance of early intervention and continuous support.

It also featured various interactive corners supervised by different departments of the Centre, aimed at introducing attendees to the sensory experience experienced by children with Autism Spectrum Disorder, explaining the characteristics of the spectrum in a simplified manner, and providing practical tools that families and teachers can use to support children within educational and home environments.

This initiative affirms the importance of the role played by community institutions in enhancing awareness and building bridges of communication among different segments of society, contributing to creating a more understanding and inclusive environment.

It also reflects the keenness of the Future Rehabilitation Centre to adopt qualitative initiatives that go beyond the traditional framework of therapeutic services to include awareness and community work, thereby enhancing the quality of life of People of Determination and supporting their effective participation in society.

The Future Rehabilitation Centre in Abu Dhabi, established in 2000, is considered one of the leading institutions in the field of specialised rehabilitation services, as it seeks to support and empower People of Determination to reach the highest levels of independence and integration into society, and receives cases from various nationalities within a multicultural environment.

The Centre provides an integrated system of services including occupational therapy, physiotherapy, and speech and language therapy, in addition to programmes. The Centre provides its services to multiple categories, including intellectual disabilities, Autism Spectrum Disorder, and multiple disabilities, and relies in its work on individual rehabilitation plans based on comprehensive and accurate assessment, using the latest scientific methods and modern technologies approved globally, under the supervision of a specialised team of qualified specialists.

The Centre affirms its continuous commitment to providing a safe and stimulating educational and therapeutic environment that contributes to developing children’s skills and enhancing their self-confidence, based on its firm belief that every individual has the ability to learn and develop when provided with appropriate care and continuous support.