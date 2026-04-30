ADNEC Centre Al Ain boosts status as key venue for major events in 2026

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- ADNEC Centre Al Ain continues to solidify its position as a premier venue for hosting leading events and bringing communities together, following a highly successful month of March that attracted thousands of visitors to major cultural events such as the Ramadan & Eid Exhibition, Ghabgat Sajaya, Capital Majlis, and Ghaitah Al Ain 2026.

March brought major sporting events to Al Ain, with UAE Warriors 68 and UAE Warriors 69 delivering an action-packed weekend of competition on 27t and 28th March.

April continued the momentum with a diverse line-up of events, including community gatherings, thought leadership forums and a wide range of corporate events.

Among the key highlights was the Candlelight Concert on 4th April, which celebrated classical music through a carefully curated programme.

The Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition (EACE), held from 22nd to 26th April, brought together farmers, investors, experts, government agencies, and research institutions to exchange knowledge and showcase the latest innovations in sustainable agriculture, with a focus on addressing critical challenges in the agricultural sector while fostering collaboration and innovation.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the second edition of EACE built on the success of its 2025 edition to deliver a richer, more diversified experience, showcasing Al Ain as a leading hub for innovation, culture, and global collaboration.

From 1st to 4th May, ADNEC Centre Al Ain will host the Muse X Waad Luxury Event, bringing a touch of elegance and exclusivity to the city of Al Ain.

This highly anticipated exhibition will not only showcase the work of local and international fashion designers but also highlight Al Ain's growing prominence as a hub for luxury and cultural events.

Known for its rich cultural heritage, Al Ain continues to blend tradition with modern sophistication, further enhancing its appeal as a destination for both residents and visitors.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain’s calendar features a host of corporate functions, meetings, and gatherings for leading organisations, catering to a wide range of corporate needs.

ADNEC Centre Al Ain has earned a stellar reputation as a premier venue, capable of hosting a wide variety of events, from exhibitions and conferences to cultural showcases and live performances. With a commitment to operational excellence, it stands as a cornerstone of Al Ain’s vibrant events calendar.

Furthermore, it continues to play a vital role in strengthening Al Ain’s position as a key player in the global events industry.

As the venue prepares for another successful month, ADNEC Centre Al Ain invites visitors, exhibitors, and partners to experience its world-class facilities and exceptional hospitality.