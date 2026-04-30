Sharjah Youth Council hosts youth session on empowering aviation talent

SHARJAH, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah’s Youth Council, in collaboration with the Sharjah Youth Council, organised a youth session titled “Empowering Youth in the Aviation Sector” to support national talent and enhance youth participation in the aviation industry.

Held at the Sharjah Space and Astronomy Hub, the session brought together officials, aviation experts, and representatives from academic and youth institutions to explore opportunities, challenges, and future pathways in the sector.

Participants included Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Thani, Director of the Department; Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Federal Youth Authority; and Shihab Ahmed Al Hammadi, Vice Chancellor for Financial and Administrative Affairs at the University of Sharjah, alongside specialists and youth representatives.

In his remarks, Sheikh Khalid bin Issam Al Qasimi highlighted the department’s commitment to empowering young talent through integrated partnerships and advanced educational and training programmes aligned with future sector needs. He stressed the importance of raising early awareness among students about aviation careers and opportunities.

He noted that the aviation sector remains a key driver of the national economy and a significant contributor to the UAE’s GDP, underlining the need for sustained investment in national talent to maintain growth and global competitiveness.

Discussions focused on the sector’s economic importance, academic and career pathways, and the role of preparatory programmes in supporting youth entry into higher education and employment. Participants also addressed challenges facing youth access to training and proposed measures to support smoother transitions into the workforce.

Recommendations included launching a dedicated training programme in collaboration with the Sharjah Training Centre for Airports Science targeting students, as well as proposing a 50 percent reduction in tourism licence insurance fees for young applicants in coordination with the Department of Civil Aviation in Sharjah.