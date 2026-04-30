ADX hosts region’s first IOP for US-based ETF

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group on Thursday announced hosting the region’s first initial offering period (IOP) for a US-based ETF, followed by the cross-listing of the KraneShares Wahed Alternative Income Index ETF (KWIN).

This milestone underscores ADX’s continued innovation in expanding access to global investment products and enhancing market accessibility for investors.

The IOP for the ETF, which ran from 15th to 21st April, attracted investors from more than 46 nationalities who subscribed through ADX’s website, demonstrating strong and diverse international demand.

This listing marks a key milestone as the first Shari’ah-compliant ETF to be cross-listed from the US and the fourth ETF from the New York Stock Exchange to join ADX, bringing total ETF market capitalisation on the exchange to nearly AED27 billion.

Developed by KraneShares and Wahed Invest, the launch of KWIN increases the number of ETFs listed on ADX to 23, reinforcing confidence in the exchange’s infrastructure and the resilience of the broader market.

The ETF uses an options-based strategy to generate income and tracks the Wahed Shariah Alternative Income Index. As of March 2026, the index had 306 holdings, including companies like Amazon and athletic apparel maker Lululemon.

It also represents the second ETF listing on ADX since the onset of recent regional geopolitical developments, following the KraneShares Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (AGIX), highlighting the exchange’s ability to sustain momentum and investor trust.

ADX’s ETF segment continues to expand rapidly, with trading value reaching AED155 million in Q1 2026, up 228 percent year-on-year. This aligns with broader market performance, where total trading value approached AED90 billion, an increase of 7.5 percent.

Institutional participation rose to 78 percent of total trading value, while foreign investors accounted for 47.5 percent, with transactions exceeding AED85 billion, up 22 percent year on year, underscoring strong international engagement.