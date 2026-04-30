Year of Family launches 'Our Family Album' nationwide open call

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Year of Family has announced the launch of “Our Family Album”, a nationwide open call inviting families across the UAE to share their stories and moments from everyday life.

Through this open call, selected stories will contribute to a national recognition that honours your family, with submissions open until 30th June 2026.

Under the national theme "Growing in Unity", this open call reflects the positive values that strengthen connection and support healthy family growth. Through “Our Family Album”, families are encouraged to reflect on shared experiences that have brought them closer together, offering an honest and human perspective on family life across the UAE.

“Family is experienced in the small, everyday moments that bring people closer together,” said Rauda Al Falasi, Year of Family Project Lead - Year of Family. “Through Our Family Album, we are inviting families across the UAE to share these moments as they are, honest, personal, and reflective of the connections that shape our lives. In doing so, we highlight the role families play in building a foundation for a cohesive community."

Families across the UAE are invited to share their stories through a simple submission process on the official UAE Year Of website.

Selected submissions will be part of a curated nationwide storytelling journey, offering families the opportunity to have their voices highlighted across the UAE Year Of’s official platforms.

This open call sits within the wider UAE Year Of initiative, a national storytelling platform that brings together everyone who calls the UAE home around shared priorities. Through everyday stories, it supports collective understanding and aligns with the annual national directions.