PCFC records over 9 million vehicles entering ports, free zones in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) announced strong operational performance during the first quarter of 2026, with more than 9 million vehicles entering ports and free zones, alongside the issuance of over 800,000 entry permits through the ‘Tasreeh’ system.

These figures highlight the scale of operations and the efficiency of advanced monitoring and control systems regulating movement across these areas.

Despite regional challenges earlier in the year, the Corporation maintained uninterrupted services across its jurisdiction, ensuring a seamless experience for customers and partners.

Building on this operation scale, PCFC recorded over 8,633 complete security transactions during Q1 2026, alongside a significant 90% reduction in violations between January and March, demonstrating the effectiveness of enhanced enforcement measures and increased compliance across all locations

Sultan Al Malik, Director of the Security Department at PCFC, noted that, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen monitoring, inspection, and control, a dedicated Traffic Control and Enforcement Section has been established. The department has also deployed specialised national cadres in commercial and maritime security to oversee 50 gates across 11 locations, supported by approximately 250 security personnel operating around the clock.

Through the Traffic Control and Enforcement Section, a total of 1,056 violations were recorded, including 641 traffic violations. The sharp decline in violations reflects the impact of continuous inspections, strengthened enforcement mechanisms, and growing adherence to regulations among users.

The department also demonstrated strong emergency readiness, successfully managing all reports related to rainwater accumulation during recent weather conditions in the emirate. All cases were resolved within a record timeframe in coordination with relevant authorities.

Al Malik noted that the significant decline in violations reflects the success of the department’s strategy in enhancing compliance, strengthening oversight, and accelerating response times, with total completed security transactions exceeded 8,633.

During the first quarter, the security department at PCFC continued to deliver key services, including permit management, patrol operations, and field inspections, reinforcing PCFC’s commitment to a secure, resilient, and business-friendly environment aligned with global practices.