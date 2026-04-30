MoHRE honours 33 frontline workers with ‘Labour Hero Award’

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohsen Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Inspection and Compliance Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), affirmed that honouring workers reflects the United Arab Emirates’ appreciation of the workforce that continues to contribute to the national development journey with dedication and sincerity.

He explained that workers represent an essential element in the country’s success story, given the efforts they provide in achieving progress and prosperity across various sectors.

This came during a ceremony held today at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi to present the Labour Heroes Awards 2026, during which more than 33 frontline workers across various sectors were honoured.

Al Nassi pointed out that initiatives such as the Labour Heroes Award enhance a culture of appreciation and recognition of workers’ contributions, affirm their position in society, and contribute to raising their level of motivation.

He added that the Ministry continues its efforts to enhance workers’ wellbeing, protect their rights, and provide a suitable working environment that ensures dignity and stability, in line with the country’s direction towards comprehensive and sustainable development.

The initiative was organised by Lifecare Hospital – Mussafah, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Municipality, and the Workers’ Accommodation Authority of AD Ports Group.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz Rashid Al Mualla, Director of the Mussafah Sub Municipality Centre at Abu Dhabi Municipality; Mohsen Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Inspection and Compliance Sector at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Lieutenant Colonel Obaid Saqr Al Amri, Head of Labour Cities Affairs Department at Abu Dhabi Police; and Captain Saif Al Mheiri, Chief Executive Officer for Sustainability and Risk Management at AD Ports Group, in addition to a number of leaders from Burjeel Holdings.

The honoured workers represented a variety of professions, including cleaners, technicians, drivers, and maintenance workers, in vital roles that contribute to the continuity of city operations and daily services.