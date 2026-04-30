UAE tops Arab standings at Sanya Beach Games in China

SANYA, China, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE maintained its impressive continental form as it concluded its participation in the 6th Asian Beach Games, held in Sanya, China, from 22nd to 30th April 2026, with a major achievement after topping the standings among participating Arab nations and finishing seventh in the overall medal table.

The Games brought together 1,790 athletes representing 45 Asian National Olympic Committees, competing across 14 sports, 15 disciplines and 61 events.

The UAE fielded a 31-athlete delegation across four sports: jiu-jitsu, sailing, beach soccer and open water swimming. The delegation secured six medals, all in jiu-jitsu, comprising two gold, two silver and two bronze.

The UAE national sailing team also delivered strong performances, coming close to securing at least two bronze medals through Marwa Al Hammadi and Abdulla Al Zubaidi in the ILCA 4 class.

This achievement extends the UAE’s record of excellence at Asian sporting events, as the country once again led the Arab standings, following the same milestone at the Asian Youth Games Bahrain 2025, where it claimed 31 medals. The result reflects the continuity of the UAE’s sporting progress and the consistency of its competitive performance.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, affirmed that the UAE sailing team delivered a commendable and distinguished performance at the Asian Beach Games in China, achieving notable results as Marwa Al Hammadi finished fourth in the girls’ ILCA 4 class, while Abdulla Al Zubaidi finished fourth in the boys’ ILCA 4 class.

He added, “We commend the technical staff, led by coach Zouhair Lebbat, for their efforts, as well as all the athletes. I also take this opportunity to thank the UAE Olympic Committee for its support and close follow-up of the nation’s athletes. These results reflect the strength of UAE sailing and the significant progress it is making across all levels. They also provide an important incentive to redouble efforts and continue working with confidence and ambition towards podium finishes in future events.”

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the UAE Olympic Committee, also underlined the significance of this achievement at high-level sporting events that bring together Asia’s elite athletes and keep the UAE’s name at the forefront, in line with the commitment to raising the nation’s flag high.

He noted that the UAE’s leadership of the Arab standings at Asian events is an important indicator that reflects the progress of the country’s athletes and the consistency of their competitive performances.

He also commended the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee, and the follow-up of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the UAE Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Office.