Dubai SME provided AED44 million in funding to startups in 2025

AED44 million funding for startups from Mohammed bin Rashid Fund in 2025

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), has provided around AED44 million in funding to startups in 2025, marking growth of more than 25 percent compared to AED35 million in 2024.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Dubai SME, said the institution continues to increase funding annually due to its pivotal role in enabling companies to expand locally and globally.

Almheiri told Emirates News Agency (WAM), on the sidelines of the first edition of the Future Majlis, which witnessed the selection and recognition of winning projects, that funding is primarily directed towards priority sectors within the economic agenda, with a focus on projects that have scalable business models. He noted that the fund’s support is available to UAE nationals who meet the approved criteria.

He added that the launch of the Future Majlis programme aims to encourage entrepreneurship, attract new talent, and prepare a generation of founders capable of transforming ideas into viable projects, in line with the institution’s goal of launching 27,000 projects by 2033.

The three-day programme brought together participants from diverse backgrounds in working groups focused on addressing real challenges presented by government and private entities. These teams developed innovative ideas that can be transformed into startups with the institution’s support after the programme.

He noted that around 50 participants were divided into eight teams, providing them with opportunities to exchange expertise and develop practical solutions in preparation for establishing competitive new companies.

The programme focused on sectors including technology, artificial intelligence and logistics, given their high growth potential and priority status.

Regarding the selection criteria for winning projects, Almheiri said the focus is on the founder’s competence and sector expertise, alignment with priority sectors, and the project’s ability to deliver added value to the economy.

He explained that support is not limited to winners but also extends to participating teams with promising ideas, as the institution works on developing their business models and providing appropriate support, whether through funding or facilitating access to markets and procurement opportunities.

Winners will receive prizes in addition to tailored support based on each project’s needs, including funding, mentorship and connections to opportunities in local and global markets.

The winners included Majlis Al Rowad, which secured first place as an online platform connecting entrepreneurs and startups to support their growth, followed by Basco, which specialises in linking projects with logistics companies, and Tatoor Programme, a platform connecting SMEs with service providers from both the private and government sectors to facilitate expansion and growth in the UAE.

Almheiri also highlighted specialised initiatives targeting promising sectors, such as programmes supporting technology companies, as well as Dubai Traders, which aims to enable companies to enter the e-commerce sector through platforms such as Noon and Amazon, enhancing their growth potential. He affirmed the institution’s continued efforts to establish partnerships with specialised entities to further develop this sector.

He noted that these initiatives collectively contribute to strengthening the entrepreneurship ecosystem in Dubai and consolidating its position as a regional and global hub for startups by providing an integrated system that includes funding, training, mentorship and market access.