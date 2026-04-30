SEHA programme highlights impact of clinical nutrition on metabolic health

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth, has reported strong outcomes from a structured clinical nutrition programme at Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City (STMC), highlighting the role of evidence-based dietary care in improving long-term metabolic health.

The Clinical Nutrition Team at STMC conducted comprehensive assessments followed by tailored therapeutic plans aligned with each patient’s medical profile and lifestyle. The programme included in-person consultations, bi-weekly follow-ups during the initial phase, and defined clinical targets at each visit, supported by regular body composition analysis to track fat and muscle mass.

Two recent cases demonstrated significant improvements without weight-loss medication. A 39-year-old patient reduced body weight by 27.2 percent over one year through structured nutrition counselling and monitoring. This was accompanied by improved metabolic indicators, with HbA1c decreasing from 6.6 percent to 4.7 percent and LDL cholesterol from 3.55 to 2.15 mmol/L.

In a second case, a 37-year-old patient achieved an 18.2 percent reduction in body weight within five months through a personalised nutrition plan and close follow-up. His HbA1c improved from 5.7 percent to 5.1 percent.

These outcomes underline the effectiveness of structured, patient-centred nutritional care in supporting sustainable weight management and reducing long-term disease risk. The programme forms part of STMC’s broader strategy to integrate therapeutic nutrition into preventive care and chronic disease management.

Mariam Rashed Al Dhaheri, Dietitian at STMC, said, “Our approach begins with detailed body composition assessment and continues with consistent, data-driven follow-up. By adjusting protein intake, meal timing and physical activity, we aim to reduce fat mass while preserving muscle mass, ensuring sustainable results through realistic lifestyle planning.”

SEHA’s Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Medical City continues to strengthen clinical nutrition within multidisciplinary care models, supporting healthier lifestyles and improving community wellbeing across Al Ain and the UAE.