BEEAH honours global innovators at 14th Future Pioneers Award ceremony

SHARJAH, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- BEEAH hosted the Future Pioneers Award (FPA) ceremony in Sharjah, recognising outstanding innovations selected from nearly 1,000 global submissions for the 2025–2026 edition.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, President of the American University of Sharjah, the award is now in its 14th edition and has recorded a 400 percent increase in entries compared to the previous year. Participants from ten countries contributed solutions addressing key sustainability themes, including energy efficiency, waste reduction, circularity, clean energy, AI-driven tools, and net-zero strategies.

The award has evolved into a global platform promoting innovation and knowledge exchange across schools, universities, government entities and corporations, reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a hub for sustainability and innovation.

H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said, “The Future Pioneers Award signals a deepening commitment to collective action towards a healthier planet. Innovators are transcending borders and languages, united by the urgency to rethink how we live, work and preserve the world we call home.”

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, highlighted the scale of participation, noting that the award continues to showcase ideas addressing pressing environmental challenges while fostering creativity and collaboration.

A total of 12 winners were honoured across four categories: Corporate, Schools and Universities, Group, and Individual.

In the Corporate category, Dubai Municipality secured first place for its AI-enabled Ehsan prototype supporting animal welfare and sustainability. SEWA placed second for smart utilities management, while Fujairah Municipality ranked third for its low-carbon Green Geopolymer Concrete initiative.

In the Schools and Universities category, Al Mawakeb School won first place for the documentary Honor the Chain. Applied Technology Schools Ras Al Khaimah secured second place for MedSmart Companion, while Abu Dhabi University placed third for its Sustainability and Environmental Academic Circle initiative.

In the Group category, ECOACT took first place for its data-driven environmental monitoring system, followed by Suhoola’s water-efficient ablution unit and AgriHab’s AI-driven agriculture solution.

In the Individual category, Khaled Elnems won first place for E-Rain Gate, an automated stormwater system. Khalsa Hamed Al-Bahri placed second for VR-LAB, while AlDhabi AlMheiri secured third for her sustainability advocacy initiatives.

Winners received financial support to advance their projects, selected by a panel of experts from academia, government and BEEAH.

The ceremony also featured keynote contributions from Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Amna Al Hammadi, highlighting entrepreneurship and youth empowerment in innovation.

Through initiatives such as the FPA and its Academy of Sustainability, BEEAH continues to engage hundreds of schools annually, reaching nearly 300,000 students and reinforcing grassroots environmental action across the UAE and beyond.