Al Marar reaffirms UAE’s commitment to working with partners to implement comprehensive plan to end conflict in Gaza Strip

NEW YORK, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to continue working with regional and international partners to implement a comprehensive plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for the establishment of an independent, sovereign Palestinian state living side by side with Israel in peace and security.

Al Marar delivered the remarks during the UN Security Council Open Debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question”.

Speaking before the Council, Al Marar outlined the UAE’s role in implementing Security Council Resolution 2803, which endorsed the Comprehensive Plan to end the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

He noted that the UAE holds membership on both the Board of Peace and the Gaza Executive Board, and is working with partners to activate the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), support the Office of the High Representative, and advance all phases and components of the Plan, paving the way for a reformed Palestinian Authority to assume full responsibility for both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

Al Marar expressed the UAE’s deep concern over the deteriorating situation in the West Bank and the ongoing violence by Israeli settlers, as well as Israeli violations in Jerusalem and at Islamic and Christian holy sites, stressing the need to preserve the existing historical and legal status quo, as the cornerstone to any credible political process leading to a comprehensive and just solution.

With regards to Lebanon, Al Marar said, “The UAE welcomed the ceasefire announcement between the Lebanese Republic and the State of Israel on 16 April 2026, as well as its three-week extension, and commends the United States’ diplomatic efforts that led to this agreement. It reaffirms its full solidarity with the Lebanese government and expressed support for its efforts to ensure that arms remain solely in the hands of the state and dismantle terrorist organisations - steps that represent a pivotal milestone in the process of consolidating national security and stability. In this regard, we commend the progress made by the Lebanese army in establishing state authority south of the Litani River, and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to supporting Lebanon’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as our unwavering support for the brotherly people of Lebanon.”

He also reiterated the UAE’s strongest condemnation of Israeli attacks on several areas in Lebanon, calling for de-escalation and the peaceful resolution of conflicts, and stressing the importance of protecting civilians in accordance with international law.

Al Marar further affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of attacks targeting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), including its French and Indonesian contingents. He emphasised that such actions constitute a grave violation of international law and of Security Council Resolution 1701, and called on all parties to ensure the safety and security of UNIFIL personnel.

Regarding the UAE’s humanitarian efforts, Al Marar said, “Since the onset of the conflict, the UAE has provided approximately USD 3 billion in humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in Gaza and has pledged an additional USD 1.2 billion through the Board of Peace. Operation ‘Gallant Knight 3’ continues to deliver aid by land, sea, and air.”

Al Marar stressed that aid alone, while important, is insufficient, calling for the Rafah Crossing to be immediately opened in both directions to allow international humanitarian organisations to operate without obstruction and to fully respond to humanitarian needs, in line with humanitarian priorities in the Gaza Strip.