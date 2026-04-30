UAE-Korea CEPA officially enters into force on 1st May

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Korea will officially enter into force, tomorrow, 1st May 2026.

The agreement marks a significant step forward in economic relations between the two countries, and is set to unlock new trade and investment opportunities across a range of sectors and support deeper private-sector collaboration.

This partnership represents Korea’s first trade agreement with a country in the GCC and the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

Under the agreement, tariffs will be eliminated or reduced on 91.2 percent of traded goods and services, creating new opportunities for exporters to access one of Asia’s most dynamic markets.

The CEPA will also remove unnecessary barriers to trade, enhance market access for services and provide a structured framework for investment and cooperation, particularly in future-oriented sectors such as technology, renewable energy and healthcare.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the two countries reached US$6.9 billion in 2025, with the agreement expected to support further growth.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, “The entry into force of the the UAE-Korea CEPA marks an important milestone in our trade and economic relations with Asia. The agreement will support increased trade flows, create new market opportunities for exporters and strengthen investment and cooperation across priority sectors, including advanced technology, manufacturing and logistics. This agreement will also enhance supply-chain resilience and reinforce the UAE’s position as a global trade hub."

The UAE is Korea’s largest trading partner in the GCC, with a combined US$10 billion invested in each other’s markets. There are many Korean companies already established in the UAE, which offers substantial potential to create long-lasting, mutual beneficial opportunities between the two economies.