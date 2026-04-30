UAE President and New Zealand Prime Minister discuss ties and regional developments in phone call

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from The Right Honourable Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, during which they discussed ways to expand cooperation within the framework of the two countries’ Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

The two sides affirmed their commitment to advancing the partnership and enhancing collaboration, especially in priority areas including the economy, trade, investment, and renewable energy, to support development and economic growth in both countries.

They also discussed developments in the Middle East and their implications for regional and international peace and security, as well as their impact on maritime security, energy security, and the global economy.