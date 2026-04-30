Guterres calls for immediate reopening of Strait of Hormuz, restoring freedom of navigation

NEW YORK, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on all concerned parties to work immediately to restore freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2817, including the immediate reopening of the strait and allowing all vessels to pass to enable the global economy to recover.

Speaking today at the UN Security Council chamber in New York, Guterres said that disruption to shipping in this vital waterway hampers the transport of oil, gas, fertilisers and essential goods, leading to widespread disruption in energy, transport, manufacturing and food markets.

He also referred to efforts to enhance the role of the International Maritime Organisation in establishing a mechanism to evacuate vessels and seafarers from conflict zones, alongside consultations on creating a humanitarian corridor should the situation worsen.

He noted that continued restrictions in the strait, even under the best-case scenario, would lead to a decline in global economic growth from 3.4 percent to 3.1 percent, along with rising inflation rates and a slowdown in global trade.