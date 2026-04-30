Sharjah Chamber strengthens engagement with entrepreneurs in Eastern Region

SHARJAH, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) hosted a forum for members of the Small and Medium Enterprises Centre Tijarah 101 – Khorfakkan branch, as part of efforts to engage entrepreneurs and support SME development.

The forum reviewed operational performance, gathered member feedback, and assessed the effectiveness of training and engagement programmes, reinforcing SCCI’s focus on strengthening interaction with entrepreneurs in the Eastern Region and enhancing business competitiveness.

Attendees included Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, SCCI Chairman; Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector; and Mona Omran Ali, Director of Tijarah 101, alongside centre members.

The forum highlighted the 2026 capacity-building framework of Tijarah 101, featuring programmes such as Top 7 AI Business Opportunities, Investment Support Services and Initiatives in Sharjah, and Business Resilience and Continuity. It also includes SME empowerment initiatives, startup ecosystem development, and specialised workshops in digital marketing and reputation management.

Participants reviewed the centre’s involvement in local and international exhibitions, enabling members to exchange expertise and explore best practices with industry professionals.

Abdallah Sultan Al Owais said regular forums form part of the chamber’s strategy to understand entrepreneurs’ evolving needs and deliver tailored programmes aligned with dynamic market trends. He noted that growing membership demand reflects increasing awareness of the value of structured incubation platforms.

He added, “Tijarah 101 serves as an entry point for emerging entrepreneurs into the Sharjah Chamber’s integrated ecosystem, including Expo Centre Sharjah and a wide network of regional and international economic linkages.”

Mona Omran Ali outlined the centre’s programme portfolio, noting its focus on business continuity, sustainability, tax compliance, consumer rights, pricing frameworks, and partnership development, alongside modules on the digital economy, AI-driven ecosystems, and Sharjah’s investment landscape.

She added that the centre regularly engages members through advisory sessions covering technical, managerial, legal, and marketing aspects, while facilitating access to expert networks to support knowledge transfer and scalability.

The forum also introduced training on Value Added Tax (VAT), consumer rights, and SME support services, alongside the Federal Tax Authority Muwafaq package, offering startups tailored tax solutions and direct access to account managers.

Additional programmes included startup valuation training and the 100 Companies of the Future initiative, targeting UAE startups in AI, space technology, edtech, and blockchain, with a focus on ESG compliance and global scalability.

The event concluded with an open discussion session, where feedback and proposals were reviewed. SCCI reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing services and expanding training programmes to support entrepreneurs in Khorfakkan and across the Eastern Region, while encouraging them to capitalise on opportunities within Sharjah’s and the UAE’s business ecosystem.