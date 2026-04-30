Awqaf Dubai grows its portfolio of healthcare endowment assets to AED552 million

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The value of healthcare endowment assets registered with the Endowment and Minors’ Trust Foundation in Dubai (Awqaf Dubai) reached AED552 million.

The portfolio of endowment assets includes real estate endowments valued at AED536 million and financial endowments of AED16 million, with the overall value distributed across 36 assets.

Returns are dedicated to supporting community healthcare initiatives and extending treatment to underprivileged patients in collaboration with various healthcare entities in the UAE. This direction aligns with the developmental role of healthcare endowments in enhancing the sustainability of medical services, providing healthcare to low-income individuals, and expanding support for eligible groups. These efforts contribute to consolidating community solidarity and achieving a sustainable humanitarian impact.

Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of Awqaf Dubai, stated that under the leadership’s directives, Awqaf Dubai continues to develop the endowment system and enhance its role in supporting vital sectors, primarily healthcare, thus helping boost quality of life and reinforcing concepts of social sustainability.

He added that endowments represent a vital tool for developmental sustainability, as such assets provide permanent funding for healthcare and humanitarian initiatives. Such funding ensures consistent support, regardless of budget cycles, thereby enhancing the efficiency of charitable work and increasing its social impact.

Al Mutawa further noted that the growth in healthcare endowment assets reflects the awareness of contributors and their growing confidence in endowments as an effective tool for community service. It also highlights their commitment to supporting the healthcare sector and expanding its humanitarian reach. Awqaf Dubai is expanding partnerships with healthcare entities to unify efforts in serving underprivileged patients, he added.

He emphasised Awqaf’s commitment to embedding the culture of endowments as a developmental tool supporting education, health, and social care, reflecting the values of giving and enhancing the UAE’s leading position in institutional humanitarian work.