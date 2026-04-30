IACAD mosque lessons benefit 635,000 across 635 mosques in Q1 2026

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) announced a significant and growing impact of its mosque lesson programs during the first quarter of 2026, with approximately 635,000 beneficiaries.

This was achieved through the organisation of nearly 16,000 religious lessons across 635 mosques throughout the emirate—an indicator of the expanding reach of awareness efforts and increasing community engagement with purposeful religious programs.

These results reflect the Department’s strategic role in promoting a balanced and moderate religious awareness framework, while reinforcing societal values in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision and Dubai’s goal of building a cohesive, knowledge-based society rooted in moderation and strong national identity within a multicultural environment.

In this context, Dr. Mohammed Sahel Al Muhairi, Director of Religious Services in Mosques, stated that these indicators demonstrate the efficiency of the integrated operational model of the awareness system. This model is based on structured scientific planning that responds to the needs of various community segments, ensuring the delivery of sound religious content that addresses contemporary issues and promotes the tolerant values of Islam.

He added that these efforts are carried out within a collaborative framework involving continuous coordination among the Department’s specialized divisions, contributing to a comprehensive and distinguished experience for mosque-goers. This approach aligns with public expectations, enhances the quality of religious services, and ultimately achieves the highest levels of community impact.

Al Muhairi affirmed that the Department will continue to develop its specialized programs and expand outreach by engaging qualified professionals and adopting modern methods of communication and influence. These efforts support the Department’s strategic objectives and ensure the sustainability of its awareness impact.

Through these initiatives, the Department continues to reinforce the role of mosques in individual and community development, while strengthening a moderate religious discourse capable of keeping pace with modern changes and responding to the evolving needs of society.