Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates Al Dhannah Community Harbour as Abu Dhabi’s 1st fully integrated solar-powered community port

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, has inaugurated Al Dhannah Community Harbour following the completion of its comprehensive modernisation and expansion.

During a tour, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan reviewed the harbour’s facilities and advanced services and infrastructure supporting the local community and enhancing maritime activity in the region.

The project aligns with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, contributing to supporting coastal development, elevating the quality of services provided to the community, enhancing maritime connectivity, and cementing the region’s position as a leading maritime destination.

Developed through collaboration between the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, AD Ports Group, and Abu Dhabi Maritime, the project is part of ongoing efforts to develop and enhance the sustainability of maritime infrastructure across Abu Dhabi emirate.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the project’s development phases with Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director and Group CEO of AD Ports Group , including its components and its role in supporting sustainable coastal development and enhancing the efficiency of maritime facilities in accordance with the highest international standards.

H.H. noted that the development of Al Dhannah Community Harbour falls within the framework of the wise leadership’s directives to support comprehensive and sustainable development across various regions of the emirate, particularly Al Dhafra Region. His Highness highlighted that it enhances the quality of life for the community by providing advanced infrastructure that meets present needs and fulfills future aspirations, emphasising the importance of maritime projects in supporting tourism and economic activity and consolidating Abu Dhabi's position as a leading maritime destination.

Al Dhannah Community Harbour serves as a landmark coastal gateway to Al Dhafra Region. Its new ferry terminal facilitates seamless journeys along the existing Dalma Island route with an architecturally compelling 425-square-metre, 78-seat passenger building. Designed with a community-centred approach, the harbour includes a public marina with 16 berths, 99 dry-parking spaces, two boat maintenance workshops, a 15-metre-wide slipway, 205 car parking spaces, and 10 RV parking spaces to support overland voyages and extended stays.

The redeveloped harbour’s thoughtful layout maximises views of the Arabian Gulf and nearby Sir Bani Yas Island, encouraging shared use, inclusivity, and everyday enjoyment of the waterfront, while preserving all of the site's existing Ghaf trees. A playground, 260-square-metre restaurant space, and 325-metre reception pavilion for Sir Bani Yas resort guests position the community harbour as a hub for leisure and hospitality.

A flagship sustainable public maritime infrastructure project in Abu Dhabi and model for future development, Al Dhannah Community Harbour boasts more solar energy capacity than any other public marine facility in the emirate, with 168 panels above parking areas, enough to meet 80% of the site’s energy needs. Shore power connections, which allow ferries to turn off their engines while berthed, will enable additional emissions reductions while maintaining clean air for harbour users. In total, ferry operations at the community harbour will mitigate up to 500 tonnes of CO2 annually. In addition, 14 on-site electric vehicle (EV) charging points promote cleaner transport for visitors and staff.

Dr Abdulla AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility), said: “The inauguration of Al Dhannah Community Harbour, developed in collaboration with AD Ports Group and Abu Dhabi Maritime, reaffirms our goal to elevate the emirate’s status as a leading global maritime hub and sustainable development driver. With world-class facilities, modern amenities, and RV parking, Al Dhannah Community Harbour increases connectivity to the Al Dhafra Region and meets growing demand for marine leisure and mobility, supporting coastal communities and the national economy.”

Capt Al Shamisi said: “The inauguration of the modernised community harbour in Al Dhannah reflects our ongoing commitment to developing maritime infrastructure that meets community needs and catalyses economic growth. Following the success of other recent public facility development and expansion projects, such as the redeveloped ferry terminals on Al Aliah and Saadiyat Islands, we continue to build momentum and drive the future of sustainable coastal development.”

The inauguration was attended by His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Al Mansouri, Undersecretary of the Ruler’s Representative Court in Al Dhafra Region; Dr Abdulla Hamad Al Ghfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility); Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Chief Sustainability and Risk Officer at AD Ports Group; and Noura Rashid Al Dhaheri, CEO of Cruise Business at AD Ports Group, alongside a number of senior officials.