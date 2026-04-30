Ajman construction contracts hit AED3.876 billion in Q1

AJMAN, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The construction sector in Ajman recorded significant growth during the first quarter of the year, with the total value of building contracts reaching AED 3.876 billion.

A total of 1,162 building permits were issued during the same period, reflecting the emirate’s ongoing urban and economic development in line with the Ajman Vision 2030.

Dr. Eng. Mohammed Ahmed bin Omair Al Muhairi, Executive Director of the Infrastructure Development Sector at the Municipality and Planning Department, said the results demonstrate increasing confidence among residents, investors, and developers. He attributed the growth to strategic policies aimed at ensuring balanced and sustainable urban expansion.

The department is also enhancing its digital capabilities through the Building Information Modelling (BIM) project. This initiative uses integrated 3D modelling and comprehensive databases to improve engineering accuracy, reduce errors, and accelerate the permit approval process.

Furthermore, work is underway to update building and planning regulations to meet international standards, further strengthening the emirate’s investment appeal and quality of life.