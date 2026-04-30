Saeed Al Hajeri concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Saeed Al Hajeri, Minister of State, concluded an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on 28–29 April 2026, during which he held a number of high-level meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across priority sectors.

During the visit, Al Hajeri met with Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as several senior officials, including Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy; Teymur Musayev, Minister of Health; Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy; and Mehman Bakhishov, Deputy Minister of Defense Industry. The meetings discussed ways to advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Al Hajeri also co-chaired, alongside Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, the second meeting of the Joint Committee for Strategic Partnership Cooperation in Baku. The meeting reviewed the progress of bilateral cooperation and explored opportunities to further develop collaboration in a number of priority sectors, in a manner that supports sustainable outcomes and serves mutual interests.

The Azerbaijani side commended the active role of UAE companies in supporting the energy sector and enhancing high-quality investments, contributing to the strengthening of economic partnerships between the two countries.

During Al Hajeri’s meeting with the Minister of Health, both sides highlighted the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and building cooperative partnerships to support the development of the healthcare sector, enhance the exchange of expertise, and support health systems. Discussions also addressed mutual recognition agreements in pharmaceutical registration, which would facilitate the exchange of medicinal products between the two countries without the need for re-registration.

Al Hajeri welcomed the entry into force of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement earlier this month, noting that it represents a key milestone in boosting trade exchange, investment flows, and strengthening the role of the private sector in both countries.

The two sides also reviewed a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of continued coordination to support efforts aimed at enhancing stability, de-escalation, and achieving sustainable peace.

On the sidelines of the visit, AD Ports Group and Azcon Holding signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in ports, logistics and maritime services, in a manner that supports trade flows and connectivity between the two countries.

Al Hajeri was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising representatives from several government entities and the private sector, reflecting the depth of bilateral relations and growing opportunities for economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Azerbaijan. The delegation included Mohammad Alhawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment; Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment; and Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology, in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Justice, AD Ports Group, Etihad Rail, Silal, Masdar, Mubadala, XRG, and Dragon Oil.