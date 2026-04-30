Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends group wedding of 60 grooms

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, has attended a group wedding organised by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security at Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed City, Abu Dhabi for 60 grooms who are entity staff or their relatives.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab congratulated the newlyweds and their families, and wished them a happy and prosperous married life, emphasising the importance of empowering young people to build stable and secure families that contribute to the development of the nation.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed commended the authority’s role in reinforcing values of social responsibility and its commitment to leadership directives in supporting youth through innovative initiatives that promote cohesion and social bonds.

The event was attended by several senior officials, family members, and well-wishers.