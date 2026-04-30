Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of Erth Dubai Awards

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, honoured the winners of the ‘Erth Dubai Awards,’ one of the largest awards dedicated to cultural and social documentation, for their contributions to preserving Dubai’s living memory, strengthening its national identity, and enhancing community documentation as a pillar of national awareness and identity.

The ceremony took place today at the Museum of the Future in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated, along with a number of minister and senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan said that Dubai’s journey towards global leadership is rooted in a strong identity and a living memory that form an integral part of its development model. He noted that preserving heritage and documenting cultural and social transformations strengthens society’s ability to progress with confidence, ensuring sustainable growth that balances authenticity and modernity.

H.H. noted that the visionary leadership and guidance of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum have firmly embedded history and cultural identity within Dubai’s development, stressing that documenting the collective memory is a strategic choice that reinforces Dubai’s standing as a global model of leadership and cultural depth.

“Today, we honoured the winners of one of the most important cultural and social awards that celebrates our identity and preserves our memory. There were 25,000 submissions from citizens and residents, as well as institutions and schools, all united by one story: the story of Dubai,” H.H. said.

“We congratulate the winners and thank everyone who contributed to documenting and preserving our heritage. The story of Dubai will continue to be told through its people. Whoever does not document their legacy will be forgotten by time, but Dubai will not be forgotten,” he added.

Sheikh Hamdan added that Dubai has always been a welcoming home for people, their stories, and ambitions, noting that a valuable knowledge legacy is being passed to future generations, capturing the city’s development, preserving its stories, and strengthening identity and belonging.

H.H. also noted that the strong community engagement with the awards reflect growing awareness among Dubai’s residents of their role in documenting history, stressing that this responsibility now extends beyond institutions, to society as a whole. He also affirmed that the Government of Dubai will continue to support and sustain this legacy as an inspiration for the future.

Sheikh Hamdan added that the award’s true value goes beyond recognition, helping build a society rooted in authenticity and pride, and praised the creativity across all categories as evidence that Dubai’s heritage remains alive in its people.

Over 12 months since its launch, the Erth Dubai initiative has recorded over 14 million interactions across its platforms, and received 25,238 submissions from 54 private and 38 government entities. It produced 16,128 documentation materials, including historical photos and rare documents, forming a comprehensive archive that reflects strong community engagement and enriches Dubai’s cultural and social heritage.

The ‘Grand Prize’, worth AED1 million, was awarded to Nasser bin Ahmed bin Issa bin Nasser Al Serkal in recognition of his outstanding contribution to documenting Dubai’s cultural and social heritage.

The awards also recognised winners across various categories. Ghith Mattar Sultan Al Qamzi won in the Best Family Heritage Documentation category; Ahmed Ayoub Mohammed Noor Abdul Karim won for Best Oral Heritage Documentation, Abdulrahim Mohammed Balghoz Al Zarouni was adjudged winner in the Best Creatively Documented Entry, and Mohammed Sultan bin Thani won the Best Social Media Contribution category.

In the resident category, Shaukat Ali Rana Mohammed Rafi was recognised for Best Contribution by a Resident, highlighting Dubai’s cultural diversity.

Among institutions, the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority emerged as the Best Government Entity, Uncle’s Shop was adjudged Best Private Sector Entity, and New Academy School earned the tag of Best Educational Institution, in recognition of their support for the initiative and their community engagement.

At the end of the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum took a commemorative photo with the winners.

All submissions were evaluated by a specialised jury chaired by Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, and including Dr. Aisha Bilkhair, Research Advisor at the National Archives; Saeed Al Suwaidi, Research Expert at UAE National Archives; Mariam Al Tamimi, Acting Director of Heritage Sites Management at Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and Ahmed Saeed Al Sharid, General Coordinator of the Erth Dubai initiative.

The Erth Dubai initiative announced plans to publish 100 books featuring stories from Dubai’s residents in the next phase, creating accessible references for the public and researchers that enrich the city’s cultural identity. The initiative continues to receive submissions online, encouraging the community to document their stories and experiences to preserve Dubai’s cultural and social heritage for future generations.