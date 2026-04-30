Dubai Financial Market Q1/26 net profit up +43%; ADTV exceeds AED1 billion

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Financial Market (DFM) today announced its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2026, recording a strong start to the year, supported by robust trading activity, higher liquidity levels, and increased investor participation.

DFM’s consolidated revenues for the first quarter reached approximately AED 253.1 million, compared with AED186.5 million during the same period in 2025.

Revenues comprised AED 171.9 million in operating income and AED 81.2 million from investment returns and other income.

Net profit before tax stood at AED 193.3 million, compared with AED 134.9 million in the corresponding period last year, while total expenses (excluding tax) reached AED 59.8 million, compared with AED 51.6 million in Q1 2025.

During the quarter, the average daily traded value surpassed the AED 1 billion mark, reaching AED 1.03 billion compared with AED 663 million in the same period last year, representing a year-on-year increase of 56 percent.

Total trading value also rose by 48 percent to AED 61 billion, compared with AED 41 billion last year, reflecting the continued depth and breadth of market activity.

DFM attracted 20,702 new investors during the quarter, compared with 19,366 in the same period last year, of whom 79 percent were from outside the UAE.

Foreign investors accounted for 54 percent of total trading value, while institutional investors represented 70 percent, underscoring the market’s continued appeal to a diverse and high-quality investor base. Market capitalisation reached AED 897 billion at the end of March 2026.

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Chairman of DFM, said the market delivered strong performance during the first quarter, with trading levels and investor participation reflecting sustained confidence in Dubai’s capital markets. He noted that surpassing the AED 1 billion average daily trading threshold marks a significant milestone, highlighting growing market depth and liquidity, while also reflecting its expanding presence and increasing global relevance.

He added that this performance underscores Dubai’s strong economic fundamentals and its established position as a global financial centre, alongside the continued development of efficient and transparent market infrastructure. Ongoing participation from institutional and international investors also reflects high confidence in the market platform and in the long-term vision for Dubai’s capital markets.

DFM recorded strong trading momentum in January and February, with the market’s general index reaching 6,774 points on 9 February 2026, before closing the quarter down 10.1 percent, impacted by market conditions during the latter part of March.

Nevertheless, trading activity remained robust throughout the period, supported by continued participation across various investor categories and healthy liquidity levels.

Hamed Ali, Chief Executive Officer of DFM and Nasdaq Dubai, said the first quarter of 2026 demonstrated resilience and depth in market activity, with liquidity levels rising significantly compared to last year. The average daily traded value reached AED 1.03 billion, while total trading value climbed to AED 61 billion, supported by strong participation from both institutional and retail investors, locally and internationally.

He added that DFM continued to perform with efficiency and stability, backed by a diverse investor base and sustained international participation. “Our priority remains to enhance market accessibility, develop infrastructure, and expand opportunities available to issuers and investors. The first-quarter performance confirms the strength of the foundations underpinning Dubai’s capital markets and the market’s ability to continue supporting long-term growth and development,” he said.

DFM reaffirmed its continued focus on enhancing market access, expanding the investor base, and developing infrastructure to support Dubai’s position as a leading global financial centre. It also confirmed that the fundamentals supporting liquidity growth, trading activity, and international participation remain strong, positioning the market to build on the momentum achieved during the first quarter.