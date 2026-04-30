Dubai Press Club session explores media’s influence on regional narrative formation

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- As part of the dialogue series organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC), the club hosted a session on ‘Regional Geopolitical Developments and Their Impact on Media Narratives’, featuring Dr. Sultan Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research.

The session was attended by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and President of the Dubai Press Club, and Maryam Al Mulla, Director of the Dubai Press Club, along with senior leaders, media professionals, and content creators.

During the session, moderated by Hamed bin Karam, Editor-In-Chief of Albayan Newspaper‏, Dr Al Nuaimi outlined the growing link between geopolitics and media, noting its role in crisis management, shaping public awareness, and influencing regional and global opinion.

Dr Sultan Al Nuaimi stressed that “media warfare” is no longer a supporting tool in conflicts, but a battle that targets minds first. He noted that it can be more dangerous than conventional wars, as physical destruction can be rebuilt, while the distortion of values, beliefs, and trust in facts is far harder to repair.

He also highlighted the growing importance of media in the “fight over the narrative”, where influence now extends across the digital space, requiring responsible and cohesive messaging to counter misinformation.

Dr Al Nuaimi added that effective media engagement today depends on strong storytelling, not just providing information. He also highlighted that the UAE’s strength lies in social cohesion and trust in its leadership, with a shared sense of belonging that unites its diverse society.

He also noted that the media campaigns against the UAE will persist, with Dubai a constant target, and their intensity rising alongside the country’s success, reflecting its growing influence.

During the session, Dr Sultan Al Nuaimi highlighted the role of language in shaping media narratives, noting how Iranian strategies vary messaging across languages to influence different audiences.

On the importance of narrative control, he noted that leaving a narrative gap allows others to shape the story and spread misinformation, stressing that the UAE’s narrative is grounded in credibility and transparency, and is recognised both regionally and globally.

Dr Sultan Al Nuaimi said the UAE is moving confidently to strengthen its strategic independence, with decisions communicated clearly rather than justified, and that data driven content is central to building a strong and resilient narrative. He added that the Dubai Press Club continues to serve as a leading platform for dialogue and exchange, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a regional and global media hub