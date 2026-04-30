Abdullah bin Zayed, French Foreign Minister review regional developments

ABU DHABI, 30 April (WAM)-- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Jean-Noël Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, to discuss overall regional developments.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats reviewed the repercussions of Iran’s unprovoked and terrorist missile attacks that targeted the UAE and a number of brotherly and friendly countries on regional and international peace and security, as well as on international maritime security, energy supplies and the global economy.

The French minister reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, safeguard its security and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors.

For his part, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation for the visit of Jean-Noël Barrot, noting that it reflects the depth of the strategic and exceptional relations between the two countries and underscores France’s full solidarity with the UAE in the aftermath of this terrorist Iranian aggression.

He also commended the full support extended by France to the UAE in confronting the unprovoked and terrorist Iranian attacks, noting that it reflects the strength of the longstanding strategic ties between the two countries and their continued growth and development across various fields.

The two sides also discussed developments related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and emphasised the importance of strengthening international efforts to achieve sustainable peace in the region and fulfil the aspirations of its peoples for further development and economic prosperity.

They also reviewed a number of issues of mutual concern related to the strategic relations between the UAE and France, and prospects for advancing bilateral cooperation across several sectors, including economic, cultural and technological fields, in a manner that serves the shared interests of both countries.

The meeting was attended by Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, and Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State.