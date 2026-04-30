Family minister highlights role of mass weddings in supporting youth

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family,has affirmed that mass weddings are not merely celebrations but a meaningful start to stable family life, easing financial burdens on young people and reinforcing social cohesion.

Her remarks came during a mass wedding organised by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security for its employees and their sons, with participation of 60 grooms, under the Year of the Family 2026 initiative.