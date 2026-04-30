UAE Derby runner-up to compete in Kentucky Derby 2026

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The horse “Six Speed” will compete in the 152nd Kentucky Derby, scheduled for next Saturday, with expectations that it could play a key role in setting the early pace, having finished runner-up in the UAE Derby (Group 2) during the Dubai World Cup meeting, where it is known for its front-running style.

The race is one of the world’s most prestigious and historic horse races and marks the first leg of the American Triple Crown, featuring 20 of the world’s top horses, along with four reserves that qualified through international races.

“Six Speed” enters the race following a series of strong performances at Meydan Racecourse, including victory in the UAE 2000 Guineas, before finishing second in the UAE Derby behind the Japanese horse “Wonder Den.”

Both “Six Speed” and “Wonder Den” will seek to break the long-standing trend for UAE Derby runners in the Kentucky Derby, as no horse coming from Meydan has previously won the title, although “Forever Young” came close with a third-place finish.

Jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., who won the race two years ago, expressed reservations about an early pace scenario, noting that the current field may impose a different rhythm given the presence of other contenders expected to challenge for the lead from the outset.

Trainer Bhupat Seemar said the horse’s style would not change significantly, noting that it naturally tends to push forward early.