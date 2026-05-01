S. Korea's exports top US$80 bn for 2nd month in April

SEOUL, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- South Korea's exports exceeded US$80 billion for the second consecutive month in April, jumping nearly 50% from a year earlier on the back of robust shipments of semiconductors, government data showed Friday.

Outbound shipments totaled $85.89 billion last month, up 48% on-year, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources, according to Yonhap.

The April tally marks the second-highest monthly export figure for the country, following an all-time high of $86.6 billion recorded in March.

Imports rose 16.7% on-year to $62.11 billion last month, resulting in a trade surplus of $23.77 billion.

April also marked the second consecutive month the country enjoyed a monthly trade surplus of over $20 billion.

The ministry largely attributed the sharp increase in exports to a semiconductor supercycle.