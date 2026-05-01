GDP up by 0.1% in both euro area and EU

BRUSSELS, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- In the first quarter of 2026, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.1% in both the euro area and the EU, compared with the previous quarter, according to a preliminary flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In the fourth quarter of 2025, GDP had increased by 0.2% in both areas.

Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.0% in the EU in the first quarter of 2026, after +1.3% in the euro area and +1.4% in the EU in the previous quarter.

Among the Member States, Finland (+0.9%) recorded the highest increase compared to the previous quarter, followed by Hungary (+0.8%), Estonia and Spain (both +0.6%). Declines were recorded in Ireland (-2.0%), Lithuania (-0.4%) and Sweden (-0.2%). The year-on-year growth rate was positive for fourteen countries and negative for one country.