UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Pogačar doubles up on stage 2 of Tour de Romandie

GENEVA, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadej Pogačar made it two wins in two days for UAE Team Emirates-XRG at the Tour de Romandie in Switzerland, with the race leader picking the spoils from a reduced bunch sprint on stage 2.

In winning from a 32-man front group, Pogačar extended his lead in the yellow jersey by 10 bonus seconds and doubled up on his success from stage 1.

Thursday’s victory was no straightforward task for Pogačar, who was attacked on multiple fronts on the final climb of the day. Seeing one attack after another go off the front of the reduced peloton, the yellow jersey sought to defend his lead and extinguished each one after his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammates had positioned him well at the base of the 3.1-km ascent to Vuillens.

With the attacks closed down, it was Pogačar who drove the pace over the top of the climb, in an effort to dissuade any further moves. As the group barrelled down to the finish in Vucherens, it was natural to assume the likes of Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers), the prologue winner, would battle it out for the day’s honours.

However, fancying his chances once more, Pogačar waited until the last moment in the 32-man sprint to make his move. Darting over the right-hand shoulder of Godon, the race leader ultimately won by more than a wheel and picked up his second win in as many days.

Behind Pogačar, Godon continued his good run of form to take second place, whilst third went to former UAE Team Emirates rider, Finn Fisher-Black (Red Bull-BORA-hansgrohe).

The Tour de Romandie 2026 general classification after stage 2 showed Tadej Pogačar leading with a total time of 8:08:28, ahead of Germany’s Florian Lipowitz by 17 seconds and France’s Lenny Martinez by 26 seconds.