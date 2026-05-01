Oman establishes AI Special Zone in Muscat

MUSCAT, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman has issued Royal Decree No. (50/2026) on establishing an Artificial Intelligence Special Zone in the Governorate of Muscat, Oman News Agency (ONA) reported.

According to the Decree, the Board of Directors of the Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones shall appoint the party that will manage, operate, and develop the Artificial Intelligence Special Zone, in coordination with the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology.

It also stipulated that projects established in the Artificial Intelligence Special Zone shall be granted incentives, privileges and exemptions cited in Royal Decree No. (38/2025) on the Law of Special Economic Zones and Free Zones.

The Decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing.