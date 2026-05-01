FIFA anticipates $14 billion revenue for 2027-2030 cycle

VANCOUVER, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The FIFA Congress convened in Vancouver, Canada, on Thursday with the UAE participation and approved the FIFA Annual Report 2025, including the cycle budget for 2027-2030, which foresees record-breaking revenue of US$14 billion.

This means that an unprecedented amount will be available for FIFA to reinvest in the game, with FIFA’s 211 Member Associations entitled to football development funding, representing an eightfold increase compared to the programmes that were in place prior to 2016, as FIFA Forward investments will reach a new high of $2.7 billion.

“Let me just say that, obviously, (FIFA) Forward Programme has made a big impact. In the last 10 years, we have invested $5 billion in football development,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The FIFA Congress also underscored how the upcoming FIFA World Cup™ in North America will bring together people from across the globe in a spirit of harmony and respect while reiterating its commitment to eradicating racism from the game.

President Infantino, accompanied by members of the Players’ Voice Panel and FIFA Legends, took the stage to deliver a powerful message on the progress made in the implementation of the Global Stand Against Racism, which was unanimously approved at the 74th FIFA Congress in Bangkok, Thailand, in May 2024.

Since then, FIFA has taken numerous key steps to strengthen the fight against racism, including amending the FIFA Disciplinary Code. In addition, the No Racism Gesture is now in place at all FIFA tournaments, over 12,000 individuals and more than 570 teams have been protected via the FIFA Social Media Protection Service, educational resources have been rolled out as part of the ongoing No Racism campaign and the Players’ Voice Panel representing all six confederations has completed a series of high-profile assignments.

Commenting on the importance of the Global Stand Against Racism, the panel’s honorary captain George Weah said via video message: “This movement must go further, deeper into communities worldwide and raise awareness of the negative impact of racial discrimination. Racism is a disease.”

The FIFA President stated that he intends to stand for re-election next year, and it was confirmed that this electoral event, the 77th FIFA Congress, will take place on Thursday, 18th March 2027, in Rabat, Morocco.

Before that, a virtual Extraordinary FIFA Congress, intended as a stand-alone event to appoint the hosts of the 2031 and 2035 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup™, will take place on Monday, 23rd November 2026.