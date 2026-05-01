Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak convenes 117th meeting of IUCN Council in Switzerland

GLAND, Switzerland, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, President of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Managing Director of the Mohamed bin Zayed Species Conservation Fund, convened the 117th meeting of the IUCN Council in Gland, Switzerland, marking the start of a new phase of global action to protect nature, conserve biodiversity, and halt species loss.

The meeting comes as IUCN begins implementation of the outcomes of the IUCN World Conservation Congress, held in Abu Dhabi in October 2025, where member organisations agreed on a shared global agenda for nature and re-elected Al Mubarak to a second term as President.

The congress in Abu Dhabi marked a defining moment for international conservation efforts. It delivered the Abu Dhabi Call to Action, alongside a 20-year Strategic Vision and the Programme of Work for 2026 to 2029. Together, these provide a clear framework to accelerate progress toward global biodiversity goals at a time when the final years of this decade are critical for reversing nature loss.

With that direction now established, the focus shifts to implementation. In Gland, the council discussions centred on how to advance conservation action across the union, including prioritising key resolutions, identifying areas for early impact within the Programme of Work, and strengthening how progress on biodiversity and species outcomes will be tracked and reported.

The council also confirmed the structure and roles of its standing committees, which will oversee programme delivery, financial performance, and governance. These arrangements support effective implementation and ensure accountability as IUCN scales up its work to address accelerating pressures on ecosystems and species worldwide.

Al Mubarak said, “The World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi set a clear course for global action on nature. Our responsibility now is to deliver. The pressures on biodiversity are intensifying, and they are closely linked to economic resilience, food systems, long-term development, peace, and security."

She added that this requires a more integrated approach that connects science, policy, and implementation. IUCN brings together the knowledge, partnerships, and global reach needed to respond at scale, and the focus is on ensuring that this collective effort delivers real outcomes for nature and people.

In her report to the council, Dr. Grethel Aguilar, Director-General of IUCN, said, “With a clear mandate from congress, this is a moment to move from commitment to delivery. IUCN is uniquely positioned to support its Members and partners in turning global priorities for nature into practical conservation outcomes through its scientific expertise and global network.”

The Council also considered how IUCN can strengthen its support to countries and partners working to implement conservation commitments. This includes expanding access to science-based guidance, standards, and data to accelerate action to protect ecosystems, conserve species, and restore biodiversity.

At a time when environmental challenges are increasingly interconnected, IUCN’s ability to link science, policy, and implementation across a global network remains central to delivering solutions that are both practical and scalable.

As the Union enters this new phase, the emphasis is on execution. The direction set in Abu Dhabi now moves into action, with a focus on measurable progress in conserving nature, protecting biodiversity, and supporting sustainable development worldwide.

As the world’s oldest and largest environmental network, IUCN brings together more than 1,600 member organisations and over 18,000 scientific experts. This global alliance works across ecosystems and regions to conserve biodiversity, protect species, and support sustainable use of natural resources.

By connecting governments, civil society, Indigenous Peoples, and scientific expertise, IUCN translates global priorities for nature into practical action on the ground.