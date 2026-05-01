UOS team wins national moot court title in International Humanitarian Law

SHARJAH, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The University of Sharjah's (UOS) College of Law has claimed first place at the national moot court competition in International Humanitarian Law, contested among universities across the UAE.

The competition, organised jointly by the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Judicial Training Institute of the Ministry of Justice in Abu Dhabi, is widely regarded as one of the most prestigious platforms in the country for training students in the practical realities of legal and judicial work.

The achievement drew warm praise from Prof. Adnan Sarhan, Dean of the College of Law, who noted that the victory has earned the UOS the right to represent the UAE at the regional moot court competition for universities across the GCC, scheduled to take place later this year.

The college was represented by an exceptional team of students, comprising Ahmed Iyad Al Mousa, Amir Ali Amir, and Mohab Shams Al Maarif Bakhit. The trio began preparing for the competition two full months in advance, undertaking an intensive training programme that covered the drafting of prosecution and defence memoranda, as well as the art of oral advocacy and the construction of legal arguments.

The competition, held at the Ministry of Justice theatre in Abu Dhabi, was judged by a high-level panel of legal experts and specialists.