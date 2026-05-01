GCAA issues first Supplemental Type Certificate to Emirates Engineering

DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has issued a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) to Emirates Engineering, making it the first UAE-based entity to receive this certification, marking a major advancement in the nation's aviation regulatory capabilities.

With this milestone, the GCAA becomes one of the extremely few aviation authorities able to issue Supplemental Type Certificates, an advanced airworthiness function that enables certified modifications to aircraft, systems, and components in accordance with international safety standards.

This achievement reflects the UAE's growing engineering ecosystem and the GCAA's commitment to strengthening national competencies, supporting local industry, and ensuring the highest levels of aviation safety and compliance.

Eng. Aqeel Al Zarooni, Assistant Director-General for Aviation Safety Affairs at the GCAA, stated, "The issuance of this STC demonstrates the maturity of the UAE's aviation regulatory framework and the technical capability of our local design organisations. This step enhances efficiency and reinforces the UAE's position as a regional leader in aviation safety and certification."

Ahmed Safa, Head of Engineering and MRO, Emirates, said, “Securing the first STC from GCAA, following our earlier certification as an Approved Design Organisation, is an important milestone for Emirates Engineering, showcasing the strength of our design capabilities and our ability to carry out aircraft modification.”

The issuance of this STC was made possible following the granting of Design Organisation Approval (DOA) STC privileges to Emirates in late 2025, the first time GCAA has conferred such a privilege upon a UAE-based organisation.

The GCAA continues to expand its oversight capabilities and collaborate with industry partners to elevate aviation safety, engineering excellence, and regulatory innovation across the region.