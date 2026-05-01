Ajman Chamber wins two honours at 2026 Stevie Awards

AJMAN, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has secured two accolades at the 2026 Middle East & North Africa Stevie® Awards, highlighting its commitment to fostering innovation and institutional excellence in service development and business community empowerment.

Ajman Chamber received the Gold Stevie Award in the “Award for Innovation in Customer Service Management, Planning & Practice” category, and the Bronze Stevie Award in the “Innovative Achievement in Corporate Social Responsibility” category.

Eng. Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Muwaiji, Chairman of Ajman Chamber, praised the advanced levels of innovation and institutional excellence achieved by the Chamber. He highlighted its ongoing efforts to enhance services in alignment with Ajman Vision 2030, aimed at improving the ease of doing business, expanding private sector activities, and promoting investment opportunities across various sectors.

He further emphasised Ajman Chamber’s social responsibility in empowering private enterprises to adopt sustainable and innovative best practices, thereby fostering a positive impact on business growth and community wellbeing.

Al Muwaiji noted that winning two Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards serves as a testament to the continuous evolution of Ajman Chamber’s business and service ecosystem, reflecting the confidence international institutions place in its innovative practices.

“The economic sector is characterised by constant change and development,” Al Muwaiji stated. “This drives Ajman Chamber to keep pace with these shifts by continuously upgrading its services and supporting proactive initiatives. By adopting global best practices and championing innovation and digital transformation, we aim to meet the needs of the business community, enhance performance efficiency, and streamline procedures.”