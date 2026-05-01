Abdulrahman Al Awar praises Emirati professionals in private healthcare sector

DUBAI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, praised the performance of Emirati professionals in the private healthcare sector, highlighting their role in strengthening its competitiveness as a priority area for Emiratisation.

His remarks came during a visit to Mediclinic City Hospital, accompanied by senior officials, as part of the ministry's activities marking International Workers’ Day.

Al Awar met Emirati staff at the hospital alongside Mediclinic Middle East CEO Hein van Eck, reaffirming the government’s commitment to boosting Emirati participation in private sector jobs, in line with the extension of the Nafis programme until 2040.

The extention of Nafis programme underlines Emiratisation as a national priority aimed at empowering Emirati citizens, enhancing their competitiveness, and enabling them to participate effectively in the UAE’s sustainable development across various economic sectors.

During the visit, the minister was briefed on the hospital’s work environment and the roles of its 472 Emirati employees, who account for 12 percent of staff, as well as training programmes aimed at enhancing skills and competitiveness.

Al Awar commended Mediclinic for supporting Emiratisation and providing an environment that enables UAE nationals to develop their capabilities in the private healthcare sector.

The ministry continues to implement the National Healthcare Programme in partnership with Nafis, offering scholarships and financial incentives to Emirati students pursuing healthcare specialisations leading to employment in the private sector.