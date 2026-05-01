Sheikh Zayed Book Award opens submissions for 21st edition

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sheikh Zayed Book Award (SZBA), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has opened submissions for its 21st edition (2026-2027), accepting entries from 1st May to 1st September 2026.

This edition honours outstanding intellectual and literary achievements, encourages creatives and thinkers across the fields of Arab and human culture, promote the role of literature in development and human empowerment, and strengthens the presence of Arab culture globally.

This announcement builds on the award’s continued success over the past two decades, during which it has established itself as a premier global platform for honouring creativity. In its most recent edition, over 4,000 entries were submitted from 74 countries, reflecting the growing international confidence in SZBA as a prominent global platform that supports intellectual and literary production.

The award accepts submissions across 10 categories: Literature; Translation; Contribution to the Development of Nations; Arab Culture in Other Languages; Children’s Literature; Manuscripts, Encyclopaedias and Lexicons; Literary and Art Criticism; Young Author; and Publishing and Technology.

In addition, the Cultural Personality of the Year award recognises a prominent Arab or international figure (whether an individual or organisation) who has made creative or intellectual contributions that enrich Arab culture and embody the values of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

For its 21st edition, the award has approved the acceptance of digital (PDF) copies of nominated works to ensure a smooth evaluation process in line with the highest standards of efficiency and speed.

The submission platform has received significant upgrades to streamline participation, broaden access, enhance submission efficiency, and align with digital advancements in cultural initiative management.

The award adheres to scientific and objective criteria, ensuring equal opportunity for all participants. Each nominee may submit only one work in one category, provided it has not been submitted to another award in the same year or has received any prior awards. Furthermore, all nominated works must carry a recognised International Standard Book Number (ISBN).

Authors may submit nominations directly or through their publishers, provided the works have been published within the past two years and have not received major international awards.

Original works must be written in Arabic, with the exception of categories that accept submissions in other languages, such as Translation; Arab Culture in Other Languages; and Manuscripts, Encyclopaedias, and Lexicons – provided the submissions meet the approved regulations of each category.

For the Cultural Personality of the Year award, nominations must be submitted by academic, cultural, or research institutions; literary bodies; and universities, or by three prominent intellectual figures. Applicants in all other categories are required to complete their submissions through the SZBA online platform.

Established in 2006, the Sheikh Zayed Book Award continues to play a vital role in supporting the cultural and creative industries, drawing on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE.

The award offers a total prize pool of AED7.75 million, distributed across its various categories. The winner in each of the nine competitive categories receives AED750,000, while the Cultural Personality of the Year is awarded AED1 million.

All the winners are also presented with a gold medal and a certificate of appreciation and honoured in an official ceremony held during the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

The award invites writers, thinkers, and publishers, as well as cultural and academic institutions, to submit their nominations via the dedicated online portal: https://alcawards.ae/?award=szba.

Candidates may also contact the SZBA team directly with enquiries regarding submission criteria and procedures via: info@zayedaward.ae.