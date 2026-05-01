PureHealth reports revenue of AED7.3 billion in Q1

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- PureHealth Holding, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, on Friday announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31st March 2026, supported by strong underlying demand and geographic diversification.

The Group’s revenue increased 10 percent year-on-year to AED7.3 billion, driven by solid growth in PureHealth’s international Care (healthcare) portfolio and the Cover (insurance) vertical.

PureHealth’s EBITDA rose 5 percent year-on-year to AED1.2 billion, supported by the strength of its operating model and continued global expansion.

Net profit reached AED415 million in Q1 2026, reflecting the impact of regulatory developments under the Unified Purchasing Programme (UPP) during the period.

Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said, “PureHealth delivered a strong start to 2026, with robust growth across the Group reflecting sustained demand and disciplined execution. Our performance continues to be driven by the scale and resilience of our integrated Care and Cover model, which provides both stability and long-term growth opportunities.

"The continued momentum in our international portfolio has played an increasingly important role in the Group’s growth and diversification, while complementing our leadership position in the UAE. As we move forward, we remain focused on advancing our strategy and reinforcing PureHealth’s position as a leading global healthcare platform.”

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, said, “Our first-quarter performance reflects resilience across our core markets and the growing momentum of our international portfolio. Circle Health and Hellenic Healthcare Group delivered solid performances, significantly scaling our international revenue base and further reinforcing the strategic rationale for our global expansion.

"In the UAE, we continued to expand capacity, deepen clinical complexity, and grow our insurance platform, reflecting the sustained underlying strength of our home market. We continue to build on the strength of our integrated platform, accelerating clinical excellence, advancing our global expansion, and further strengthening our position as a leading international healthcare group.”

Looking ahead, PureHealth remains well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth, supported by the continued expansion and integration of its international platform, disciplined growth in the Cover vertical, including Property and Casualty, steady demand across its core UAE operations, and ongoing investment in technology and digital capabilities.

The Group expects its value-accretive, high-margin international portfolio to play an increasingly important role in driving revenue growth and diversification over the medium term, as recently acquired assets continue to scale and deliver synergies.

At the same time, PureHealth will continue to invest in capacity expansion, service complexity, and high-acuity care across its network, while advancing digital and AI-enabled initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience.