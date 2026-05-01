SFRA holds seventh meeting with fishing cooperatives

SHARJAH, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) --The Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA) held its seventh regular meeting today with fishing cooperatives in the Emirate of Sharjah. The meeting was attended by Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the Authority, along with several officials and heads and representatives of the cooperatives. It forms part of efforts to expand coordination channels with the associations, monitor fishermen’s needs, and enhance the system of services provided to them.

The meeting builds on a series of regular engagements organised by the Authority with fishing cooperatives, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. These directives aim to support fishermen, strengthen the sustainability of fish resources, and develop the operational framework of this vital sector.

Participants discussed key challenges facing both cooperatives and fishermen, reviewed proposals and observations submitted by the associations, and explored ways to develop support mechanisms and services. These efforts are intended to enhance operational efficiency and improve the sector’s overall environment.

Abu Ghazin emphasised that regular meetings with fishing cooperatives provide a direct channel to understand sector needs and track service development. He noted that the associations are key partners in supporting the fishing profession and reinforcing its sustainability across the emirate.