RAK-DED raises awareness of risks of counterfeit goods

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED), represented by the Commercial Control and Protection Department, carried out an awareness campaign titled “Protect Your Products from Counterfeiting,” as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the business environment and safeguard intellectual property rights in the emirate.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among commercial establishments about the risks associated with trading counterfeit products, while highlighting the legal actions stipulated under the applicable legislation in the UAE against violating businesses found in possession of counterfeit goods.

The initiative included field visits to 350 commercial establishments, during which they were educated on relevant laws and regulations and provided with the necessary guidance to ensure compliance with approved legal requirements.

The campaign also encouraged business owners to report promoters of counterfeit goods through the department’s official channels, contributing to reducing this phenomenon, enhancing trademark protection, and preserving intellectual property rights in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

The campaign achieved a 95 percent satisfaction rate, reflecting businesses’ appreciation of the department’s efforts to raise awareness and help them avoid financial penalties that could burden their budgets.

In this context, Faisal Abdullah Alyoon, Director of the Commercial Control and Protection Department, stated that the Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development continues to intensify inspection campaigns to detect and confiscate counterfeit goods as part of its ongoing efforts to protect intellectual property rights and ensure consumer safety from harmful products.

This initiative comes as part of a series of efforts undertaken by the department to enhance commercial compliance and establish a safe and attractive economic environment that supports sustainable economic growth in the emirate.