Greater production flexibility benefits ADNOC’s listed companies

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s decision to conclude its membership of OPEC and OPEC+ reflects a shift towards aligning production more closely with capacity and market demand. For ADNOC’s portfolio of listed companies, the change removes a constraint that has historically limited how investment in capacity translates into activity and earnings.

OPEC’s quota system has long been used to manage global supply. It has also required producers to cap output regardless of their ability to expand.

The UAE, which has invested heavily to increase production capacity, now has greater flexibility to align output with that investment. This is expected to support more consistent utilisation across the energy value chain.

Analysts expect the near-term impact on oil markets to be limited, with prices continuing to reflect geopolitical factors and existing supply conditions. HSBC said the UAE’s exit is unlikely to materially affect markets in the short term, though it could weaken OPEC’s ability to coordinate supply over time. ING Group described the move as a shift towards a more competitive and volume-driven market environment.

Market data from the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) showed a positive reaction following the announcement, with shares in ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Fertiglobe and Borouge recording gains.

Stocks across the ADNOC listed ecosystem significantly outperformed, rising an average of 5.2 percent. Fertiglobe led gains, rising 10.3 percent, following the announcement of strong first‑quarter results. ADNOC Drilling gained 8.1 percent, ADNOC Logistics & Services rose 7.8 percent, and ADNOC Gas increased 3.7 percent, while Borouge and ADNOC Distribution also closed higher.

Analysts said the move reflects expectations of higher activity levels and improved visibility on volumes.

At the company level, the implications are more direct. Higher production is expected to translate into increased activity across the value chain. ADNOC Drilling is likely to benefit from stronger rig utilisation, while ADNOC Gas could see higher throughput as feedstock volumes rise. ADNOC Logistics & Services is also expected to benefit from increased transport volumes.

Morgan Stanley recently upgraded ADNOC Gas to Overweight and raised its price target to AED4.20, implying around 25 percent upside from prevailing levels. The bank expects ADNOC Gas to benefit from a shift to higher volumes and improved utilisation as production normalises, supporting stronger earnings visibility over the medium term.

Analysts have also highlighted how this shift feeds into the investment case. Morgan Stanley expects ADNOC Gas to enter a phase of higher volumes, supporting earnings, while EFG Hermes has identified ADNOC Gas and ADNOC Drilling as among the most direct beneficiaries of higher activity levels, given their ability to scale throughput and utilisation as production rises. EFG Hermes also pointed to steady dividend yields underpinned by strong cash generation.

While oil markets remain influenced by global economic and geopolitical factors, the UAE’s decision strengthens the link between capacity, production and financial performance. For ADNOC’s listed companies, this is expected to support higher activity levels and a more predictable earnings profile over time.